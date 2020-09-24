Metal Workers Union Staging Protest Outside Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa
The National Union of Metalworkers Union of South Africa on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Zimbabwe Embassy in Pretoria expressing their dismay over the manner in which President Emmerson Mnangagwa is running the country following the ouster of Robert Mugabe. (Video: Benedict Nhlapho)
