Happy People ....

Some of the people of Zimbabwean origin, who were granted citizenship by the Kenyan government last Saturday, celebrating in Nairobi on Wednesday. There are over 4,000 people of Shona and Ndebele origin who settled in Kenya from the 1930s while pursuing Christianity under the Johane Masowe Church.

