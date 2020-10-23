Barrett SCOTUS Nomination -- USAGM
US Senate Judiciary Republicans approved President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Thursday to fill the vacancy left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last month, despite protests by Democrats. VOA congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports.
