Myanmar's State Counsellor — the Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi — appeared at the International Court of Justice in The Hague on Tuesday to defend her government against accusations of genocide against the Rohingya Muslim community. The leader of Myanmar's civilian government, Aung San Suu Kyi was held under house arrest for fifteen years — but she is now defending the military that once imprisoned her. Henry Ridgwell reports.