Asylum-Seekers Find Shelter at Church in Washington State

Although the number of migrants crossing daily into the U.S. has fallen since December, local communities are still scrambling to provide them with resources. In the Pacific Northwest, a small-town church has become a shelter for hundreds from Africa and Latin America. Natasha Mozgovaya reports

