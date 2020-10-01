Asia Tourism Flights to Nowhere ...
With international travel almost nonexistent because of the coronavirus pandemic, the global tourism industry is finding new ways to make money. In Asia, one way companies are trying to stay profitable is through so-called "flights to nowhere," as VOA's Bill Gallo explains from Seoul.
