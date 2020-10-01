Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Asia Tourism Flights to Nowhere ...

Asia Tourism Flights to Nowhere ...
Embed
Asia Tourism Flights to Nowhere ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:09 0:00
Direct link

With international travel almost nonexistent because of the coronavirus pandemic, the global tourism industry is finding new ways to make money. In Asia, one way companies are trying to stay profitable is through so-called "flights to nowhere," as VOA's Bill Gallo explains from Seoul.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG