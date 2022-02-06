Accessibility links

site logo
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

As War Winds Down, Syrians Try to Escape Economic Crisis

As War Winds Down, Syrians Try to Escape Economic Crisis
Embed
As War Winds Down, Syrians Try to Escape Economic Crisis

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:32 0:00
Direct link

Even though the conflict in Syria is easing, Syrians are still heading for Europe to escape a devastated economy. Most have been detained and deported and now are stuck in Lebanon. Anchal Vohra reports from Baalbek, Lebanon. Producer: Henry Hernandez. Camera: Tilo Gummel.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG