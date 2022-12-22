Accessibility links

As Lebanon Collapses, Islamic State Recruiters Prey on Youth

As Lebanon’s economy collapses, young men from the country’s impoverished north are joining the Islamic State group in growing numbers. As Nicole Di Ilio reports from Tripoli, it's not just poverty or the extreme ideology driving them into the hands of the militants. Videographer: Nadim El Roz

