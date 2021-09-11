Accessibility links

As If He Knew: Prophetic Work of Sculptor Killed on 9/11
On September 11, 2001, sculptor Michael Richards was working in his studio in the World Trade Center when a plane hit the floor he was on and killed him. After one of his works was tracked down, many started to believe Richards foreshadowed his own death.

On September 11, 2001, sculptor Michael Richards was working in his studio in the World Trade Center when a plane hit the floor he was on and killed him. After one of his works was tracked down, many started to believe Richards foreshadowed his own death, because it was a sculpture of himself, his body pierced by dozens of airplanes. Elena Wolf has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.

