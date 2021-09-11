On September 11, 2001, sculptor Michael Richards was working in his studio in the World Trade Center when a plane hit the floor he was on and killed him. After one of his works was tracked down, many started to believe Richards foreshadowed his own death, because it was a sculpture of himself, his body pierced by dozens of airplanes. Elena Wolf has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.
As If He Knew: Prophetic Work of Sculptor Killed on 9/11
