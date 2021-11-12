As Diplomatic Efforts Continue, Ethiopian Forces Detain UN Staffers, Truck Drivers
Ethiopian government security forces have reportedly rounded up and detained hundreds of ethnic Tigrayans, in a crackdown on suspected supporters of the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front. The crackdown comes as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls for all sides to pull back.
