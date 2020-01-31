As Coronavirus Outbreak Expands, Airlines Suspend Flights to China
The World Health Organization will decide Thursday whether to designate the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency, but countries are taking action. New travel warnings advise people to avoid nonessential travel to China, and airlines have begun suspending flights to cities in mainland China
