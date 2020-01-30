Accessibility links

Artist Uses Glass Thread to Create Luminous Vessels

An American artist is using a unique glass thread technique to create beautiful luminous glass vessels. Toots Zynsky helped invent a special machine that produces the threads which are a signature of her pieces. Her most recent art reflects her love of birds, especially those that are endangered.

