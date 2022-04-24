The Buenos Aires design and architecture firm Estudio Normal is honoring Argentina’s iconic butterfly chair in a towering art installation at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California. From the festival, Genia Dulot has the story. Camera: Genia Dulot
Argentine Architect Honors Classic Design at Coachella
Episodes
-
April 24, 2022
Russia-Ukraine War Slowing Global Economic Recovery
-
April 24, 2022
2022 Starts Off Deadly for Mexico’s Media Workers
-
April 24, 2022
Cooking Show Re-creates Age-Old Recipes
-
-
April 24, 2022
Ukraine War Adds to Supply Strain in Global Auto Industry
-
April 23, 2022
Ukraine’s Dnipro Home to Thousands Displaced by War
Facebook Forum