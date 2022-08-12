U.S. Secretary State Antony Blinken visited Rwanda on Thursday, the third and final leg of an Africa tour. At each stop, Blinken stressed that the United States is is not trying to dictate with whom African nations should form alliances. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Blinken Stresses ‘True Partnership’ on Tour of Africa
