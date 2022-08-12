Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Blinken Stresses ‘True Partnership’ on Tour of Africa

Blinken Stresses ‘True Partnership’ on Tour of Africa
Embed
Blinken Stresses ‘True Partnership’ on Tour of Africa

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:50 0:00
Direct link

U.S. Secretary State Antony Blinken visited Rwanda on Thursday, the third and final leg of an Africa tour. At each stop, Blinken stressed that the United States is is not trying to dictate with whom African nations should form alliances. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

U.S. Secretary State Antony Blinken visited Rwanda on Thursday, the third and final leg of an Africa tour. At each stop, Blinken stressed that the United States is is not trying to dictate with whom African nations should form alliances. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG