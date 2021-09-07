Accessibility links

9/11: Arlington Firefighter on Pentagon Plane Crash

9/11: Arlington Firefighter on Pentagon Plane Crash

In 2001, Justin Tirelli, a fire and emergency medical services captain at the Arlington County Fire Department in Virginia, had been on the job only a few months. On September 11, he was called to work after a plane crashed into the Pentagon. Iacopo Luzi talked to the emergency responder.

