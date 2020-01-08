Accessibility links

Analysts: Al-Shabab's Attack on US and Kenyan Forces Aimed at Scoring Propaganda Points

Sunday's attack by the Somali extremist group al-Shabab on a Kenyan military base was aimed at scoring propaganda points, according to some experts, but they also say the assault shows the region needs robust cooperation to defeat the extremists. Authorities say three U.S. personnel were killed and several aircraft and military vehicles were destroyed during the attack on the base which hosts joint U.S. and Kenyan forces in the coastal region of Lamu. VOA correspondent Mariama Diallo reports.

