Amos Chibaya: CCC Activist Will Vote for Candidates Recalled by Sengezo Tshabangu
Amos Chibaya of the Citizens Coalition for Change tells journalists at a memorial service of slain activist Pastor Tapfumaneyi Masaya that party members will vote for candidates in the forthcoming council and parliamentary byelctions who were recalled by Sengezo Tshabangu. (Video: Tobais Mudzingwa)
