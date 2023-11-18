Accessibility links

Amos Chibaya: CCC Activist Will Vote for Candidates Recalled by Sengezo Tshabangu

Amos Chibaya of the Citizens Coalition for Change tells journalists at a memorial service of slain activist Pastor Tapfumaneyi Masaya that party members will vote for candidates in the forthcoming council and parliamentary byelctions who were recalled by Sengezo Tshabangu. (Video: Tobais Mudzingwa)

