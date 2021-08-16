Amnesty International Says Ethiopian Troops Raping, Abusing Women And Girls
A new report by human rights group Amnesty International says Ethiopian government forces and Eritrean forces have been systematically raping and abusing hundreds of women and girls in the conflict in the country's northern Tigray region. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
