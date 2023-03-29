Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Amnesty Cites 'Double Standards' in Global Response to Russia's War on Ukraine

Amnesty Cites 'Double Standards' in Global Response to Russia's War on Ukraine
Embed
Amnesty Cites 'Double Standards' in Global Response to Russia's War on Ukraine

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:10 0:00
Direct link

The global response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine should act as a blueprint for addressing mass human rights violations, according to an annual report released by Amnesty International on Tuesday. But the group accuses the West of ignoring other crises, as Henry Ridgwell reports from London.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG