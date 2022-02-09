Accessibility links

'Amazing’ New Beans Could Save Coffee from Climate Change

Millions of people around the world enjoy drinking coffee. But the daily caffeine fix could be under threat - because climate change is killing coffee plants. As Henry Ridgwell reports, scientists in London are working with farmers in Africa to find a solution. Camera: Henry Ridgwell

