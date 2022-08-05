Senior Govt Official Speaking About Life, Legacy of Cont Mhlanga

The URL has been copied to your clipboard

Thokozile Chitepo, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Culture, says the late cultural icon, Cont Mhlanga, did a lot for many Zimbabweans. Mhlanga, founding leader of Amakhosi Theater Productions, will be laid to rest in Lupane, Matabeleland North. (Video: Ezra Tshisa Sibanda)