Alena Douhan Says Sanctions Must Go, Britain And USA to Engage Zimbabwe

Alena Douhan, a United Nations special envoy to Zimbabwe who has completed assessing the impact of targeted sanctions in the southern African nation, says the targeted measures should be lifted. She says Zimbabwe should engage countries who imposed the sanctions on Zanu PF officials.

