Lufthansa to Lay Off More Workers Amid COVID-19 Crisis
The German airline, Lufthansa, says it will have to make more staff cuts in addition to the previously announced reduction of 22,000 full-time positions – despite receiving a $10.5 billion (9 billion euros) government bailout in June. The airline, which also owns Austrian Airlines and Eurowings,
Episodes
-
September 27, 2020
Britain's Brexit No Deal May Lead to Food Shortages, Closed Ports
-
September 27, 2020
Third Party Candidates in USA Elections
-
September 27, 2020
Standup Comedy Adapting to New Reality of COVID-19
-
September 26, 2020
Time Magazine Names Late Indian Granny Among Top 100 Infulential Persons
-
September 26, 2020
Social Distancing Makes People Socially Distant
-
September 26, 2020
Zimbabwe's Jerusalema Dance With Rescued Wildlife Video Goes Viral