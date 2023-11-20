Accessibility links

Aid Groups Accuse Russia of Forcibly Taking Ukrainian Children

Authorities in Kyiv have accused Moscow of forcibly transferring nearly 20,000 Ukrainian children to Russia or Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine. And to mark World Children's Day, human rights activists are drawing attention to Russia's violation of international child protection laws.

