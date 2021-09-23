Afghani Helping People to Leave Nation
Alina Jun Nawabi was born in Afghanistan but was brought to the United States as an injured war victim and spent years in hospitals. Today, she works at the Council on American-Islamic Relations and is working to help more people leave Afghanistan. Genia Dulot in San Diego has the story.
