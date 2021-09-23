Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Afghani Helping People to Leave Nation

Afghani Helping People to Leave Nation
Embed
Afghani Helping People to Leave Nation

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:04 0:00
Direct link

Alina Jun Nawabi was born in Afghanistan but was brought to the United States as an injured war victim and spent years in hospitals. Today, she works at the Council on American-Islamic Relations and is working to help more people leave Afghanistan. Genia Dulot in San Diego has the story.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG