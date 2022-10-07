Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

After Russian Atrocities, Ukraine’s Bucha Inches Toward Normalcy

After Russian Atrocities, Ukraine’s Bucha Inches Toward Normalcy
Embed
After Russian Atrocities, Ukraine’s Bucha Inches Toward Normalcy

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:00 0:00

The Ukrainian city of Bucha was the scene of one of the worst massacres in Russia's war against its neighbor, with hundreds of bodies discovered in mass graves back in April. Now, against many expectations, a robust reconstruction effort is making it possible for children to return to school.

See comments

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG