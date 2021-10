Afrobeats Star Wizkid Embarks on US Tour

The URL has been copied to your clipboard

Afrobeats star Wizkid made a recent stop in the Washington D.C. area on tour for his latest album “Made in Lagos.” Red Carpet’s Jackson Mvunganyi speaks to Tuma Basa, Director of black music and culture at YouTube, on the tour stop, Wizkid’s breakout year and a return to normal for music lovers.