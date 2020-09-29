African Union Commission Chairperson USAGM
As the world’s attention is focused on the presidential election in America, another important vote for a key position is generating controversy in Africa. Chadian politician Moussa Faki Mahamat is running unopposed for reelection as chairman of the AU Commission. Critics say his run is undemocratic
