Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

African Union Commission Chairperson USAGM

African Union Commission Chairperson USAGM
Embed
African Union Commission Chairperson USAGM

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:32 0:00
Direct link

As the world’s attention is focused on the presidential election in America, another important vote for a key position is generating controversy in Africa. Chadian politician Moussa Faki Mahamat is running unopposed for reelection as chairman of the AU Commission. Critics say his run is undemocratic

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG