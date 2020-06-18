Africans Supporting Public Protests
Africans living in USA are supporting calls by African Americans and other stakeholders to address racism in America. On Sunday, they attended an event in Washington DC where participants condemned the death of George Floyd in police custody. Floyd died while he was pinned by a white policeman.
