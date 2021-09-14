Africa Youth Hit Hard by COVID Lockdowns, Economic Downturn
The future looked promising for Tinashe Mapuranga, an intern at a leading bank in Zimbabwe who appeared set to get a staff position as soon as he completed his college degree. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. In Africa, many others like Mapuranga are battling the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.
Episodes
-
-
September 14, 2021
New York City Broadway Reopens
-
September 13, 2021
India Mobile Schools ...
-
September 13, 2021
Taliban: Women Education
-
September 13, 2021
Afghanistan, 20 Years After September 11 Attacks
-
September 13, 2021
Taliban Government Sets Policies for Women's Education
Facebook Forum