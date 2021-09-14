Accessibility links

Africa Youth Hit Hard by COVID Lockdowns, Economic Downturn

The future looked promising for Tinashe Mapuranga, an intern at a leading bank in Zimbabwe who appeared set to get a staff position as soon as he completed his college degree. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. In Africa, many others like Mapuranga are battling the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.

