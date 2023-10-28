Africa’s Young Community Leaders Honored as Global Changemakers
As the world seeks strong leadership to find solutions to its many social, political and economic crises, Africa is celebrating 50 young people who are making a difference on the continent. They have been named “Global Changemakers” at an African Youth Summit in Rawsonville, South Africa.
