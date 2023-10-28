Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Africa’s Young Community Leaders Honored as Global Changemakers

Africa’s Young Community Leaders Honored as Global Changemakers
Embed
Africa’s Young Community Leaders Honored as Global Changemakers

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:35 0:00

As the world seeks strong leadership to find solutions to its many social, political and economic crises, Africa is celebrating 50 young people who are making a difference on the continent. They have been named “Global Changemakers” at an African Youth Summit in Rawsonville, South Africa.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG