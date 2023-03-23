Accessibility links

Africa’s Premier Basketball League Aims to Empower Women
The Basketball Africa League has been around since 2019. It is part of the U.S. National Basketball Association or NBA and expanding basketball into Africa with its first season in 2021. A new initiative is opening the way for women players as well. Seydina Aba Gueye has this report from Dakar

