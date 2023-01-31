Africa's Biggest Refugee Camp to Expand as Kenya Approves More Land for Dadaab
The Dadaab refugee camp in Kenya — Africa's biggest refugee camp — is about to get even bigger. Kenya has approved more land for the crowded camp to help relieve congestion. The expansion comes as thousands of Somali refugees fleeing record drought and hunger arrive in Dadaab in search of relief.
