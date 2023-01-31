Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Africa's Biggest Refugee Camp to Expand as Kenya Approves More Land for Dadaab

Africa's Biggest Refugee Camp to Expand as Kenya Approves More Land for Dadaab
Embed
Africa's Biggest Refugee Camp to Expand as Kenya Approves More Land for Dadaab

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:17 0:00
Direct link

The Dadaab refugee camp in Kenya — Africa's biggest refugee camp — is about to get even bigger. Kenya has approved more land for the crowded camp to help relieve congestion. The expansion comes as thousands of Somali refugees fleeing record drought and hunger arrive in Dadaab in search of relief.

See comments

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG