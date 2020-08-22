Ethiopia Unrest ...
It has been nearly two months since Hachalu Hundessa, a popular singer who backed the push by Ethiopia’s Oromo ethnic group for greater autonomy, was assassinated in Addis Ababa, sparking widespread unrest that lead to more than 178 deaths. Since then, homes and businesses have been destroyed.
