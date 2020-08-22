Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Ethiopia Unrest ...

Ethiopia Unrest ...
Embed
Ethiopia Unrest ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:23 0:00
Direct link

It has been nearly two months since Hachalu Hundessa, a popular singer who backed the push by Ethiopia’s Oromo ethnic group for greater autonomy, was assassinated in Addis Ababa, sparking widespread unrest that lead to more than 178 deaths. Since then, homes and businesses have been destroyed.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG