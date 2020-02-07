Accessibility links

Africa Delivers Biggest Profits on Investment, Report Says
Companies make bigger profits investing in Africa than in any other region of the world, according to a new report from the Overseas Development Institute that urges global firms to seek profits on the continent rather than seeing it as a place to do charitable work.

