Africa Airlines Network to Take 3 Years to Rebound

Africa's network of airlines could take up to three years to rebound from the devastating impact of coronavirus-related travel restrictions, say industry insiders. But this global crisis has also allowed the battered industry to rethink and plan for a new, different way of doing things.

