At least 17 people were killed and scores injured when a truck carrying explosives to a gold mine in western Ghana collided with a motorcycle; And, an exclusive interview with the head of the U.S. Africa Command Gen. Stephen Townsend who speaks about his increasing concerns over the spread of violent extremist groups, the role of Russian mercenaries, military inroads by China, and threats from Iran.
Africa 54 - January 21, 2022
Episodes
January 22, 2022
Thokozani Khupe Dacing Before Declaring Herself Leader of MDC-T
January 22, 2022
Exclusive Interview With Thokozani Khupe
