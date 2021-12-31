Acting US Ambassador to South Africa Todd P. Haskel will speak to VOA about the legacy of Archbishop Desmond Tutu; Fighters from Somalia's al Shabaab group attacked a town north of the capital, Mogadishu, killing at least seven people; And Four soldiers were killed and a dozen more injured when their patrol was ambushed by suspected militants in western Mali.
Africa 54 - December 30, 2021
