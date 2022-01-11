Accessibility links

Africa 54 - January 10, 2022

South African authorities report 10 people killed by floods in East London; War in Ethiopia Tigray region leads to U.N. and other aid agencies suspending Tigray operations; Malian authorities condemn ECOWAS sanctions imposed Sunday; Cameroonians are celebrating following victory in the opening match of the African Cup of Nations.

