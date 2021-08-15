Accessibility links

Afghan Women, Children Face Uncertain Future

As the Taliban look set to take over Afghanistan, aid workers vow continued civilian support but acknowledge the situation looks grim for the most vulnerable, including children. Women in particular fear a return to the harsh treatment they endured the last time the Taliban controlled the country.

