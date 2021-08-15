Afghan Women, Children Face Uncertain Future
As the Taliban look set to take over Afghanistan, aid workers vow continued civilian support but acknowledge the situation looks grim for the most vulnerable, including children. Women in particular fear a return to the harsh treatment they endured the last time the Taliban controlled the country.
Episodes
-
August 15, 2021
Hawaii Climate Change ...
-
August 15, 2021
Vincent Van Goh World's Most Famous 19th Century Painters
-
August 15, 2021
Hundreds Flee Afghanistan War ...
-
-
August 15, 2021
USA Summer Festivals ...
-
Facebook Forum