Afghan Woman Raises Silkworms After Losing Job Following Taliban Takeover

Many Afghan women who lost jobs after the Taliban seized power in the country are now trying to support their families by running home businesses. That's what Shataba Jalal is doing, and her business requires a very special skill. Safiullah Ahmadzai has the story, narrated by Anne Ball.

Many Afghan women who lost jobs after the Taliban seized power in the country are now trying to support their families by running home businesses. That's what Shataba Jalal is doing, and her business requires a very special skill. Safiullah Ahmadzai has the story, narrated by Anne Ball. Videographer: Safiullah Ahmadzai

