Afghanistan's Women Leaders Demand a Seat at the Table

Afghan women leaders are calling on United Nations member countries to pressure the Taliban to keep their promises and allow women to work and girls to study. As VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports, girls are still banned from secondary school under Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

