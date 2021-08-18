Afghan Massacre Survivors ...
As the Taliban completed its rapid takeover of Afghanistan in recent days, they captured the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif, 23 years after last seizing it and massacring several thousand of its inhabitants. Two women who survived that massacre spoke to VOA about the family members they lost.
Episodes
-
August 18, 2021
Coast vs Climate Part 1: Oceans Turning to Acid
-
August 18, 2021
Biden on Fall of Afghanistan
-
August 18, 2021
Kabul Residents on Taliban Takeover
-
August 17, 2021
Afghanistan Timeline ...
-
August 17, 2021
Many Nigerians Want to Leave Country for Better Life
-
August 17, 2021
Community Leaders Exploiting Displaced Women