Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Afghan Massacre Survivors ...

Afghan Massacre Survivors ...
Embed
Afghan Massacre Survivors ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:40 0:00
Direct link

As the Taliban completed its rapid takeover of Afghanistan in recent days, they captured the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif, 23 years after last seizing it and massacring several thousand of its inhabitants. Two women who survived that massacre spoke to VOA about the family members they lost.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG