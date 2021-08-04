Afgha President Says 'Abrupt' Withdrawal of U.S. Forces Led to Deterioration in Security Situation
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Monday that the "abrupt" U.S. withdrawal of all its remaining forces from Afghanistan was the reason for the deteriorating security situation in the country. He added that his government has a plan to bring the security situation under control within six months.
