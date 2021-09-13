Afghanistan, 20 Years After September 11 Attacks

Twenty years after the United States and NATO ousted them from power, the Taliban are back. But as VOA’s Ayesha Tanzeem reports, the country they are trying to rule now is filled with a youthful population that is significantly more educated and aware.
Episodes
-
September 13, 2021
Taliban: Women Education
-
September 13, 2021
Taliban Government Sets Policies for Women's Education
-
September 13, 2021
Defense Secretary Says US Safer Today Than in 2001
-
September 13, 2021
Pennsylvania: 911 20th Anniversary
-
September 12, 2021
91/1 Anniversary ...
-
September 12, 2021
Fire Scare Occurs in Russian Section of Space Station