Afghan Women's Rights ...

With the last U.S. service members leaving Kabul, ending a 20-year war, Afghanistan's women and girls are facing the stark reality that the Taliban are back in control of their country. As VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports there are already signs that their rights are in dan
