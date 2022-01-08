Accessibility links

Afghan Refugees at Wisconsin’s Military Base Continue to Seek Housing

Following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, hundreds of thousands of Afghans have sought sanctuary and resettlement in the United States. But now that they’re here, some families in Wisconsin's two largest cities are having trouble finding a place to live. Nukhbat Malik reports from Wisconsin.

