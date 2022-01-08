Afghan Refugees at Wisconsin’s Military Base Continue to Seek Housing
Following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, hundreds of thousands of Afghans have sought sanctuary and resettlement in the United States. But now that they’re here, some families in Wisconsin's two largest cities are having trouble finding a place to live. Nukhbat Malik reports from Wisconsin.
