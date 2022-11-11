A United Nations report finds that opium cultivation in Afghanistan increased 32% over the previous year despite a Taliban ban on cultivation of all narcotics in April. For Voice of America, Ibrahim Momand has this report from Kabul, narrated by Anne Bell.
Afghan Opium Cultivation Exploding Under Taliban Rule
