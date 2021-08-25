Afghan Americans Vowing to Protect Afghan Minorities, Women
As the Taliban tightens its grip on Afghanistan, the group is vowing to protect minority and women’s rights. But many Afghans in United States are concerned about the well-being of their family and friends and the future of their homeland. VOA’s Aunshuman Apte spoke some Afghan community members
Episodes
-
-
August 25, 2021
Turkey Women Protests Over Taliban's Treatment of Women
-
August 25, 2021
90 Aircraft Evacuated 16,000 People in Kabul in 24 Hours
-
August 24, 2021
The Inside Story-The Fall of Kabul Episode 1
-
August 24, 2021
Europeans Fearing Afghanistan Refugee Influx
-