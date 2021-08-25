Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Afghan Americans Vowing to Protect Afghan Minorities, Women

Afghan Americans Vowing to Protect Afghan Minorities, Women
Embed
Afghan Americans Vowing to Protect Afghan Minorities, Women

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:14 0:00
Direct link

As the Taliban tightens its grip on Afghanistan, the group is vowing to protect minority and women’s rights. But many Afghans in United States are concerned about the well-being of their family and friends and the future of their homeland. VOA’s Aunshuman Apte spoke some Afghan community members

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG