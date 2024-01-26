Accidental Killing of Palestinian Girl Highlights Dangers for West Bank Children
As the Israel Defense Forces continue their operations against Hamas in Gaza, children in the West Bank and East Jerusalem are facing their own security challenges as a result of the conflict-related violence. VOA’s Celia Mendoza reports from East Jerusalem’s Arab Beit Hanina neighborhood.
Episodes
-
January 26, 2024
Lives Upended by Russian Rockets: One Kyiv Resident’s Story
-
January 24, 2024
Protests Outside Harare Court Over Job Sikhala Trial
-
January 24, 2024
Peaceful Protest Outside Harare Court
-
-
January 24, 2024
Blinken Demonstrates US Commitment to Africa Amid Other World Crises
-
January 24, 2024
Hozi Innovator Impresses Young Zimbabwean
Forum